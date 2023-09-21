Elder Scrolls Online’s update 40 and Endless Archive are on the PTR as ZeniMax eyes Japanese console launch

ZeniMax Online Studios is wasting no time putting MMO gamers to work testing Elder Scrolls Online’s Endless Archive content, as update 40 has already been plopped on the public test server. In addition to the new dungeon-delving system, there’s the new group finder tool to put through its paces.

“Welcome to The Elder Scrolls Online v9.2.0! Update 40 features the new PvE gameplay activity, Endless Archive, where you must battle your way through dynamic stages with monsters and bosses you’ve encountered all throughout Tamriel. Endless Archive can be played solo, or with a friend or Companion, and gives you the opportunity to obtain all sorts of new loot and collectibles including new Class Item Sets, a unique mount, and more. Alongside Endless Archive comes a new Group Finder tool, allowing you an easy way to advertise and find groups for all sorts of in-game activities”

Crafters will also want to check out the new combined multipurpose crafting stations: “This update also introduces new Grand Master Crafting Stations, reducing the hundreds of set stations for each tradeskill and consolidating them into single set stations, along with updates and a full rebalance for Jewelry Crafting,” says ZOS. “We’ve also improved the rewards you can obtain from the Fighters Guild, Mages Guild and Undaunted daily quests, in addition to adding a new Patron Deck for Tales of Tribute.”

The launch is the day before Halloween, so there’s plenty of time to test it out.

In other Elder Scrolls Online news today, ZOS announced at the Tokyo Game Show that the game will launch on consoles in Japan this fall with full localization:

“ZeniMax Online Studios is excited to share that The Elder Scrolls Online will launch in Japan on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, along with full localization in Japanese on November 15, 2023. During the segment, ESO Creative Director Rich Lambert also highlighted the new content recently released in the Necrom Chapter, which console players will be able to play locally this November.”

ICYMI: the Update 40 patch is live on the PTS! Jump in now to check out the upcoming base-game update, free to all players, includes the Endless Archive! https://t.co/gjWDYDkxxi pic.twitter.com/FGVsED8TOT — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) September 20, 2023