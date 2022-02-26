Battlefield 2042 yanks Russian helicopter reward in light of Ukraine invasion

In light of the highly unpopular Russian invasion of Ukraine this past week, it’s been interesting to see how the gaming industry as a whole is navigating the situation. One clear result is that everyone seems to be shrinking away from promoting the Russian military in any sort of fashion, which is why we’re not surprised that DICE decided to remove a certain promotion from Battlefield 2042.

The studio announced that it would be yanking a weekly challenge that would have normally given a special skin for the Mi-240 Super Hind Russian attack helicopter. “In light of current events, we have disabled the Weekly Missions system for this week, and this week’s reward is no longer available to unlock,” DICE said.

