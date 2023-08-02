Hearthstone welcomes this summer’s Titans card set

It’s expansion week for Blizzard’s Hearthstone, as the digital card game welcomed its latest 145-card set: Titans. This xpack includes the new Forged and Titan keywords and well as the return of the Magnetic keyword. Also debuting in this expansion are 11 legendary titan minions.

“The titans are massive god-like entities with unimaginable cosmic power,” Blizzard explained. “Minions with the Titan keyword have three special abilities that they use instead of their first three attacks, creating an immediate impact and further shaping the game the longer they stick around.”

As players busy themselves with Titans and the shifting of the meta, they also have less than a month to prepare for the official rollout of the Twist card mode. Twist launches on September 1st.