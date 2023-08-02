Hearthstone welcomes this summer’s Titans card set

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

It’s expansion week for Blizzard’s Hearthstone, as the digital card game welcomed its latest 145-card set: Titans. This xpack includes the new Forged and Titan keywords and well as the return of the Magnetic keyword. Also debuting in this expansion are 11 legendary titan minions.

“The titans are massive god-like entities with unimaginable cosmic power,” Blizzard explained. “Minions with the Titan keyword have three special abilities that they use instead of their first three attacks, creating an immediate impact and further shaping the game the longer they stick around.”

As players busy themselves with Titans and the shifting of the meta, they also have less than a month to prepare for the official rollout of the Twist card mode. Twist launches on September 1st.

Source: Hearthstone, Activision Blizzard
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is (theoretically) being acquired by Microsoft.
