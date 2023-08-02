Hearthstone welcomes this summer’s Titans card set

It’s expansion week for Blizzard’s Hearthstone, as the digital card game welcomed its latest 145-card set: Titans. This xpack includes the new Forged and Titan keywords and well as the return of the Magnetic keyword. Also debuting in this expansion are 11 legendary titan minions.
As players busy themselves with Titans and the shifting of the meta, they also have less than a month to prepare for the official rollout of the Twist card mode. Twist launches on September 1st.
Source: Hearthstone, Activision Blizzard
