Activision-Blizzard scandal: Kotick knew, stocks fall, and Jen Oneal is a hero

Oh my sweet summer child, you thought Activision-Blizzard might make it a whole week without another story in its ongoing sexual discrimination and harassment scandal, but it was not to be.
Throughout the entire lawsuit scandal, Bobby Kotick has attempted to project empathy and calm, while allowing proxies to send disparaging emails to employees and contracted law firms to “investigate” and (allegedly, according to the state of California) presided over a company accused of shredding evidence in the lawsuits. However, Kotick was apparently aware of the video game culture that his staff has alternately denied and downplayed and implied is old and specific to Blizzard, as the Wall Street Journal has revealed in a fresh exposé today.
WSJ covers a 2018 lawsuit revolving around a male Activision staffer who raped a female subordinate. Activision settled out of court, but apparently Kotick withheld the entire situation from the board of directors. This new information, along with multiple other documents provided to the WSJ, suggests that Kotick’s insistence that he wasn’t cognizant of the depth and breadth of misconduct going on in the company was a lie. Kotick, of course, has already been subpoenaed in the federal SEC lawsuit over the company’s failure to disclose this type of information.
The most eyepopping part of the piece actually centers not on Kotick but on Jen Oneal, who was appointed to co-lead Blizzard along with Mike Ybarra when J. Allen Brack was ousted from the top job. Oneal says she herself was sexually harassed and underpaid for her work.
“The following month, [Oneal] sent an email to a member of Activision’s legal team in which she professed a lack of faith in Activision’s leadership to turn the culture around, saying ‘it was clear that the company would never prioritize our people the right way.’ Ms. Oneal said in the email she had been sexually harassed earlier in her career at Activision, and that she was paid less than her male counterpart at the helm of Blizzard, and wanted to discuss her resignation. ‘I have been tokenized, marginalized, and discriminated against,’ wrote Ms. Oneal, who is Asian-American and gay.”
Oneal announced she was leaving her role as co-lead after just three months during the recent quarterly earnings call, prompting speculation as to what caused her resignation, which was buffeted by a large donation from Activision-Blizzard to her activism. We note here that Oneal’s original appointment was plainly a move on the part of the company to demonstrate that contrary to the lawsuit, it does not engage in gendered pay discrimination. And then it proceeded to not pay her the same as her co-lead, thereby demonstrating once more for the record that it is full of shit and also extremely stupid.
Two additional things of note in the WSJ piece. First, Kotick is known for having lost a sexual discrimination lawsuit against his private plane’s steward, but there were apparently other accusations: “Mr. Kotick himself has been accused by several women of mistreatment both inside and outside the workplace, and in some instances has worked to settle the complaints quickly and quietly, according to people familiar with the incidents and documents reviewed by the Journal.” That includes a situation in 2006, when an assistant said he left her a voice mail threatening to have her killed. It was settled out of court; Activision acknowledged that it happened and said Kotick regrets it.
And second, it seems as if the WSJ has confirmed who wrote the initial “distorted and untrue picture of our company” staff email when the California DFEH lawsuit came down in July: Kotick himself. The paper says, “Kotick drafted an email that he had another executive send to employees under [Fran Townsend’s] name that dismissed California’s allegations.” He then turned around and called that email “tone-deaf,” thereby throwing Townsend under a bus. Huh.
Activision-Blizzard stock has fallen around 14% following its weak earnings call at the beginning of November; though it had recovered somewhat, it’s down again on the news today, as noticed by Bloomberg, which says the stock has lost a quarter of its value since the first lawsuit. It’s unclear what the board will do next; it’s already stripped Kotick of his entire salary and compensation for the year.
If the board is looking for ideas, the A Better ABK proto-union has one: Kotick’s complete removal from his role. The group is planning another company-wide walkout today.
We have instituted our own Zero Tolerance Policy. We will not be silenced until Bobby Kotick has been replaced as CEO, and continue to hold our original demand for Third-Party review by an employee-chosen source. We are staging a Walkout today. We welcome you to join us.
— ABetterABK 💙 ABK Workers Alliance (@ABetterABK) November 16, 2021
Activision-Blizzard did pen a statement in response to the WSJ’s piece.
“We are disappointed in the Wall Street Journal’s report, which presents a misleading view of Activision Blizzard and our CEO. Instances of sexual misconduct that were brought to his attention were acted upon. The WSJ ignores important changes underway to make this the industry’s most welcoming and inclusive workplace and it fails to account for the efforts of thousands of employees who work hard every day to live up to their – and our – values. The constant desire to be better has always set this company apart. Which is why, at Mr. Kotick’s direction, we have made significant improvements, including a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate conduct. And it is why we are moving forward with unwavering focus, speed, and resources to continue increasing diversity across our company and industry and to ensure that every employee comes to work feeling valued, safe, respected, and inspired. We will not stop until we have the best workplace for our team.”
Bye bye Bobby.
The fish rots from the head.
Classic corporate move. Accused of discrimination on the basis of race, sex, nationality, etc., have an employee / lawyer of said category speak out in defense of the company.
Appointing a CEO of said category? Brilliant. Appointing CO-CEOs, where only one is of said category?!?! Are you kidding me? You can’t make a bigger sign that a new CEO needs a chaperone / supervisor.
Can they at least lie better? They could’ve made the CEO a figurehead and at least got some good PR but CO-CEOs?!!
Of course, let’s double down by making the job so untenable she quits within a single quarter and by having the almighty nerve of paying her less than her male counterpart in the same role! You can’t make this crap up.
How can any company be this stupid? If you’re not going to do the right thing for the right reason then at least the right thing for good PR and *enlightened* selfish reasons: eg, paying and treating female employees equally increases competition for labor, lowers labor costs, avoids lawsuits and expands pool for good game ideas that appeal to a larger player base beyond pale males. $$$
BUT, NOOOOO!!! 😠
Man, their statement reads a lot like a mix of their first awful and second less awful responses to the initial lawsuits.
And given that we’ve learned that a LOT of what was in the lawsuits appeared to be true, I’m absolutely inclined to give more weight to everything in this piece.
Man, maybe don’t like…try to brag about how some guy basically said, “Make things better.” and called it a day. Especially when that guy has a history of abusive behavior towards women. Especially especially when he promoted a woman to co-lead while nobody remembered to remind the HR staff to pay her the same as her male counterpart.
What went down with Jen alone is more than enough to show that Activision isn’t actually making a serious effort. They fumbled a hand-off, which is an impressive mistake to make.
Also, I forget her name but IIRC there was another senior female dev (I think she worked sysops or something) who quit around the same time Jen did and was a bit more explicit in that she was leaving because things weren’t actually changing. I’m trying to find her name/posts again >.<
Not shocked nor surprised about any of this, at all. First and foremost, people tend to cover then own ass. Second, I don’t have any factual information to go from, on the Jen O’neal part, as it seems to be just her word. She could be telling the truth, or she could be trying to leverage the whole situation to her benefit. Don’t let a crisis go to waste, isn’t that a motto these days?
On the Kottick front, there is a way that he could’ve know about the assault that was settled, but not know the whole depth and breadth of the issue. A CEO of a massive company does not know everything that is going on, and sometimes the underlings will not allow information to go further up as they are trying to cover their asses as well (point number 1 up top). But, at the same time, I would find it hard to believe that after the investigation was launched into the company that he runs, that he didn’t have people inside the company investigating so he could find out about the legal trouble they could possibly be in, or if there was nothing to the allegations.
All in all, this company has a serious leadership issue. It has for a long time. Hell, Activision used to actually make and publish games, other than Call of Duty, and not so much anymore. This company has put all its eggs in a few baskets, and I feel for the employees when those baskets break.
I have two questions that maybe you lot can enlighten me on:
1) The letter that everyone blasted Townsend for writing…it was actually Kotick who wrote it and not Townsend at all?
2) When it comes to compensation, aren’t those positions that Oneal had negotiated? So is it a case of disparate pay because she was female? Or was she paid less because she wasn’t as good a negotiator than Ybarra was?
As to 1, apparently yes, according to the unnamed WSJ source and provided docs. Lots of flies on walls getting fed up over at the ol’ Actiblizz HQ.
As to 2, “they’re the same picture.”
Yes, of course. The woman couldn’t handle it. That’s why she got paid lower. While the man is golden. Perfect explanation.
1. Yep, sure makes this a whole lot more sexist when your sacrificial lame is one of the only two female executives at the time (her and a CCom Officer).
2. I doubt they negotiated their pay too much, but either way pay negotiations are largely bullshit to begin with. If you do the same job, you should get the same pay. Period. And given that she was the token woman in the co-lead setup (not a slight against her since she’s absolutely qualified and kicks ass, this is against Activision for the transparent tokenism), it would absolutely crucial that Activision didn’t like…pay her less for the same job given that they were battling allegations and lawsuits alleging this exact kind of behavior.
For point #2, my guess would be they were promoted to the position as co-leads, but their pay wasn’t raised at that specific point. They were probably both working off of their existing salaries at the time. After they were appointed, there were most likely negotiations for pay, and who knows how that went, or if they happened.
If they were negotiation for pay, Activision was failing massively. If they took the job without signing paperwork spelling out their compensation (which I HIGHLY doubt they’d do) what the fuck were either of them thinking, you never take a “promotion” with more responsibilities without knowing what compensation you’ll receive for it.
Pay negotiations are, and have always been, awful and shouldn’t fuckin exist.
At a certain point, failing to tell the truth should be punishable…. oh wait
Gross, paywalled source of information. If true then that’s really going to undermine Koticks “if I had but only known about Blizz” line of defense for Activision. This explains the “voluntary” giving up his salary/bonuses as well.
The Jen vs Mike pay discrepancy is interesting given the optics of the scenario and I’m curious just how much of a discrepancy there was. In my experience at a large mega corp pay for each position isn’t always exactly equal based on a number of other factors but usually is within a “pay grade” bracket something like 25k-30k or 32k-40k that kinda setup. So it’d be really interesting if Jen was paid a whole pay grade lower (completely unreasonable) or if it was just lower in the same pay grade and took it as an opportunity to bounce once she saw everything else.
they should put me in charge of acti-blizzard.
thank you
Today in the least shocking news ever…
My take away from this is I’m relieved that Jen got out when she did.
Fuck this company, and fuck the monsters that continue to run it