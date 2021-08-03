Blizzard’s J. Allen Brack is stepping down ahead of today’s investor call

J. Allen Brack is out at Blizzard today ahead of the investor call this afternoon, replaced by a pair of co-leaders. Activision-Blizzard President and COO Daniel Alegre announced the news to the company this morning.

“I am pleased to announce that, effective immediately, Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra have been appointed co-leaders of Blizzard. Jen and Mike will share responsibility for development and operational accountability for the company. Both are leaders of great character and integrity and are deeply committed to ensuring our workplace is the most inspired, welcoming environment for creative excellence and to upholding our highest game development standards.”

Oneal is the former head of Vicarious Visions and the EVP of Development at Blizzard overseeing Diablo and Overwatch, while Ybarra was an XBOX exec brought in as EVP and GM of Platform and Tech at Blizzard overseeing Battlenet and so forth.

“J. Allen Brack is leaving the company to pursue new opportunities,” the press release says, but the message on the Blizzard website includes two sentences from Brack himself.

“I am confident that Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will provide the leadership Blizzard needs to realize its full potential and will accelerate the pace of change. I anticipate they will do so with passion and enthusiasm and that they can be trusted to lead with the highest levels of integrity and commitment to the components of our culture that make Blizzard so special.”

Brack had taken over for Mike Morhaime as head of Blizzard back in 2018, and his reign has been a tumultuous one thanks to the Blitzchung fiasco in 2019.

The news won’t come as a shock to anyone who’s been following the news in the last 14 days, as Bobby Kotick had already made it clear that he would ensure heads that were not his would roll over the California sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit that has consumed the industry and prompted a walkout at Blizzard last week.

Gamers will be supporting the victims and workers by protesting on social media this afternoon.

This Tuesday we will be protesting on Twitch and Twitter at 1:30PM PDT We ask that you stream in the World of Warcraft category with Fire the Abusers, I stand with the employees #ABetterABK #EndAbuseInGaming If you feel uncomfortable playing WoW, feel free to use this graphic. pic.twitter.com/4mdb7ranmY — DesMephisto 💙 #ActiBlizzWalkout (@DesMephisto) August 1, 2021

Further reading:

