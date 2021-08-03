Blizzard’s J. Allen Brack is stepping down ahead of today’s investor call

J. Allen Brack is out at Blizzard today ahead of the investor call this afternoon, replaced by a pair of co-leaders. Activision-Blizzard President and COO Daniel Alegre announced the news to the company this morning.
“I am pleased to announce that, effective immediately, Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra have been appointed co-leaders of Blizzard. Jen and Mike will share responsibility for development and operational accountability for the company. Both are leaders of great character and integrity and are deeply committed to ensuring our workplace is the most inspired, welcoming environment for creative excellence and to upholding our highest game development standards.”
Oneal is the former head of Vicarious Visions and the EVP of Development at Blizzard overseeing Diablo and Overwatch, while Ybarra was an XBOX exec brought in as EVP and GM of Platform and Tech at Blizzard overseeing Battlenet and so forth.
“J. Allen Brack is leaving the company to pursue new opportunities,” the press release says, but the message on the Blizzard website includes two sentences from Brack himself.
“I am confident that Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will provide the leadership Blizzard needs to realize its full potential and will accelerate the pace of change. I anticipate they will do so with passion and enthusiasm and that they can be trusted to lead with the highest levels of integrity and commitment to the components of our culture that make Blizzard so special.”
Brack had taken over for Mike Morhaime as head of Blizzard back in 2018, and his reign has been a tumultuous one thanks to the Blitzchung fiasco in 2019.
The news won’t come as a shock to anyone who’s been following the news in the last 14 days, as Bobby Kotick had already made it clear that he would ensure heads that were not his would roll over the California sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit that has consumed the industry and prompted a walkout at Blizzard last week.
Gamers will be supporting the victims and workers by protesting on social media this afternoon.
This Tuesday we will be protesting on Twitch and Twitter at 1:30PM PDT
We ask that you stream in the World of Warcraft category with Fire the Abusers, I stand with the employees #ABetterABK #EndAbuseInGaming
If you feel uncomfortable playing WoW, feel free to use this graphic. pic.twitter.com/4mdb7ranmY
— DesMephisto 💙 #ActiBlizzWalkout (@DesMephisto) August 1, 2021
“heads that were not his would roll”
It should also be noted that the quarterly investor call is today (for Q2). Keep an eye on the Blizzard numbers and comments there.
I’m interested to see those numbers, particularly for WoW since SL is a massive flop.
We have to wait until next quarter to see how the fallout from all this really plays out in the numbers.
That sounds like corporate speak for “He was fired!” As the vagueness of that statement suggests it was rather sudden and immediate and not of his own volition.
I guess they managed to get a quote of praise for the incoming leads for the PR, as he was packing his box of his desk personal belongings before being waltzed out by security detail…
…for the pigtailed opinion though, it’s no where nearly enough to deal with the rot that runs there. And it’s just for show at best. /bleh
I think he was given an ultimatum to resign (which he did, most likely) or get fired.
Part of me is happy he’s gone, but another part knows he’s just a scapegoat to protect dozens of others that SHOULD be long gone (including Kotick himself)
Still, don’t let the door hit ya on the way out Brack :)
great, now do Bobby K.
I think i actually joked not even a week ago that they would kick Brack and put a Vicarious Visions dev in charge but here we are.
Not too sure on the other guy, doesn’t he have kind of a bad rep at Xbox?
What the hell is a co-leader?
Anyway, seems like without its own CEO, or even President, Blizzard is a now just a business unit inside Activision.
If we’re feeling cynical, they thought that appointing another guy as CEO might generate more backlash.
So either she’s the token representation, or she’s the one that actually wanted in charge, but of course they couldn’t let a *woman* be in charge all on her own, so they appointed a minder.
If we’re feeling more charitable, it’s because whoever they approached first didn’t want to (or didn’t have time to) take sole charge, so they agreed to a kind of job share arrangement.
I guess we always wanted to see how a two headed ogre works in real life…
“…Bobby Kotick had already made it clear that he would ensure heads that were not his would roll…” Nicely said, I love it. :D
