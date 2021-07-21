California sues Activision-Blizzard over discrimination and sexist, toxic work culture

Activision-Blizzard has had an abysmal couple of years, and it’s about to get much worse, as the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing has filed a civil rights and equal pay lawsuit against Activision and Blizzard on behalf of its victimized employees.

As first reported by Bloomberg Law, the DFEH alleges that its multi-year investigation determined that Activision Blizzard has discriminated against women when it comes to everything from salary and incentives to promotions and executive representation. Pregnant and potentially pregnant women were reportedly subject to specific discrimination, as were female employees of color.

It only gets worse from there; the California agency says Activision-Blizzard fosters a “pervasive ‘frat boy’ workplace culture,” with rape jokes, “cube crawls,” sexual harassment, groping, and so forth. The suit cites “numerous” complaints about this harassment made to no less than J. Allen Brack and suggests victims were “discouraged” from complaining. Former World of Warcraft developer Alex “Furor” Afrasiabi is specifically identified as a serial harasser.

The most horrifying example is buried on page 15 of the complaint; the DFEH refers to the suicide of a female employee who’d been having a relationship with her male supervisor and suffered harassment at the hands of staffers who were allegedly passing around photos of her genitalia.

The suit demands compensatory and punitive damages, unpaid wages, relief, and attorneys’ fees for the California DFEH. If that department sounds familiar, it’s because it’s the same state agency suing Riot Games over similar harassment and discrimination claims and a refusal to fully cooperate with the state’s investigation.

Blizzard has issued a statement, and instead of politely declining to comment on pending litigation, it essentially denied most of the complaint, claims it’s improved its work culture in the two years since the investigation began, and then directly and repeatedly attacked the DFEH itself.

“We are sickened by the reprehensible conduct of the DFEH to drag into the complaint the tragic suicide of an employee whose passing has no bearing whatsoever on this case and with no regard for her grieving family. While we find this behavior to be disgraceful and unprofessional, it is unfortunately an example of how they have conducted themselves throughout the course of their investigation. It is this type of irresponsible behavior from unaccountable State bureaucrats that are driving many of the State’s best businesses out of California.”

“We value diversity and strive to foster a workplace that offers inclusivity for everyone. There is no place in our company or industry, or any industry, for sexual misconduct or harassment of any kind. We take every allegation seriously and investigate all claims. In cases related to misconduct, action was taken to address the issue. “The DFEH includes distorted, and in many cases false, descriptions of Blizzard’s past. We have been extremely cooperative with the DFEH throughout their investigation, including providing them with extensive data and ample documentation, but they refused to inform us what issues they perceived. They were required by law to adequately investigate and to have good faith discussions with us to better understand and to resolve any claims or concerns before going to litigation, but they failed to do so. Instead, they rushed to file an inaccurate complaint, as we will demonstrate in court. We are sickened by the reprehensible conduct of the DFEH to drag into the complaint the tragic suicide of an employee whose passing has no bearing whatsoever on this case and with no regard for her grieving family. While we find this behavior to be disgraceful and unprofessional, it is unfortunately an example of how they have conducted themselves throughout the course of their investigation. It is this type of irresponsible behavior from unaccountable State bureaucrats that are driving many of the State’s best businesses out of California. “The picture the DFEH paints is not the Blizzard workplace of today. Over the past several years and continuing since the initial investigation started, we’ve made significant changes to address company culture and reflect more diversity within our leadership teams. We’ve updated our Code of Conduct to emphasize a strict non-retaliation focus, amplified internal programs and channels for employees to report violations, including the “ASK List” with a confidential integrity hotline, and introduced an Employee Relations team dedicated to investigating employee concerns. We have strengthened our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and combined our Employee Networks at a global level, to provide additional support. Employees must also undergo regular anti-harassment training and have done so for many years. “We put tremendous effort in creating fair and rewarding compensation packages and policies that reflect our culture and business, and we strive to pay all employees fairly for equal or substantially similar work. We take a variety of proactive steps to ensure that pay is driven by non-discriminatory factors. For example, we reward and compensate employees based on their performance, and we conduct extensive anti-discrimination trainings including for those who are part of the compensation process. “We are confident in our ability to demonstrate our practices as an equal opportunity employer that fosters a supportive, diverse, and inclusive workplace for our people, and we are committed to continuing this effort in the years to come. It is a shame that the DFEH did not want to engage with us on what they thought they were seeing in their investigation.”

However, support for the studio’s workers has begun trickling in already. Former Blizzard producer Stephanie Krutsick identified herself as a victim in one of the Alex Afrasiabi incidents and called out the “lack of accountability” at the studio. Former World of Warcraft staffer Jennifer Klasing, who says she is not included or referenced in the lawsuit, says that the complaint “tracks with what [she’s] seen and heard.” “There are absolutely amazing, supportive, and equitable people at Blizzard,” she tweeted. “That is not in dispute. I’m friends with many of them still. But there were others who were not. And they were allowed to thrive.”

Readers will recall that Activision-Blizzard’s last few years have been punctuated by mass layoffs, the enormously unpopular Blitzchung incident and ensuing boycott, dodgy stock deals, an exodus of veteran developers (“our mentors are leaving in droves“), even more layoffs, a labor uprising, a scandal over Bobby Kotick’s exorbitant pay, collapsing playerbases, shareholder vote shenanigans, a refusal to cooperate with diversity measures, and most recently serious concerns over the future of World of Warcraft as players flee for other games following a poorly received and delayed retail update and an ever-lengthening drought of new blockbusters. In 2019, WAPO published a disturbing report on Blizzard pressuring female employees with gift cards to use an app that tracked their reproductive activity, from when they had sex to “the appearance of their cervical fluid.” A Blizzard VP said at the time that these invasive measures would help them have a healthy baby and focus more on work “because it’s great for [Blizzard’s] business experience.” Which is to say, none of this is a surprise at all.