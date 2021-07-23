‘I disdain bro culture’: J Allen Brack addresses Blizzard staff over sexism scandal

When we came into work this morning, we started wondering where the leaks from inside Blizzard have been. Usually, the company is a sieve for leaks about what’s going on internally. There’s always a memo, and surely, faced with a massive set of sexual harassment and discrimination allegations and a state-backed lawsuit to hold it accountable, the studio has addressed this internally to angry staff.

And yep, it has. Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier published a leaked memo from Blizzard’s J. Allen Brack reportedly issued last night. Obviously, Brack doesn’t actually admit fault and says he can’t comment on the specifics of the case – which by all accounts is exactly what Blizzard should’ve done two days ago and didn’t – but he does stress that the company rejects harassment and wants staff to feel safe coming forward. He specifically insists “claims can be made without fear of retaliation,” likely a nod to one of the more pointed allegations in the lawsuit that women are retaliated against when delivering their complaints up the corporate chain.

Brack then refers to feminist activist Gloria Steinem, calling her a “revered saint” to his family. “I disdain ‘bro culture,’ and have spent my career fighting against it,” he says. “Iterating on our culture with the same intensity that we bring to our games is imperative, with our values acting as our north star.”

Meanwhile, the story is on day three of trending across social media as major newspapers, including The New York Times, have picked it up. As we’ve noted, players across Reddit and in-game have been protesting the company’s behavior and response, with at least 28 staffers releasing public statements about the company’s internal problems. Former Blizzard worker Cher Scarlett has issued an open invitation to affected workers to be added as witnesses or victims in the California suit.

Further reading:



Blizzard president J. Allen Brack sent out an email to staff last night addressing the allegations from this week's explosive lawsuit, calling them "extremely troubling" and saying that he'd be "meeting with many of you to answer questions and discuss how we can move forward." pic.twitter.com/NsMV6CNdTE — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 23, 2021

If you worked at Activision Blizzard and experienced or witnessed discrimination or harassment while you were there, and want to be added as a witness to the complaint, please DM me. There are MANY of us, and I have the right point of contact. — Cher Scarlett (@cherthedev) July 22, 2021