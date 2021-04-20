Jeff Kaplan leaves Blizzard Entertainment and his position as director of Overwatch

Everything is going super great at Blizzard Entertainment, and the proof of this can be found in the newest announcement of employment shakeups. Jeff Kaplan, a veteran of the studio who was until today serving as game director of Overwatch, has apparently departed Blizzard after 19 years. Given that this is not even the first time this month that the studio has hemorrhaged important talent, you’d be well within your rights to wonder whether there’s something rotten in the state of the studio. Here’s the painfully brief farewell letter:
Kaplan will be succeeded by Aaron Keller, who was also a founding member of the Overwatch team. Keller’s note to the community promises that there will be more to share about Overwatch 2 in the near future, although we understand if fans are a bit more anxious in wake of the fact that Kaplan is out altogether.
“…you’d be well within your rights to wonder whether there’s something rotten in the state of the studio…” Oh, I don’t wonder at all, it’s been obvious for years.
Probably couldnt afford to pay him after Bobbies $2billion bonus.
*tinfoil hat*
This is a really weird post. Usually there’s a dedicated “goodbye” post, but here we have that reversed with a primary intro post and a pretty odd letter from Kaplan (no capitalization?)
Good luck to Keller, it seems he knows he can’t fill Kaplan’s shoes but seems like a decent dude. Been there for ages, since well before pre-Activision, so hopefully that’ll smooth things over a bit.
Gotta wonder if like, Kaplan got caught up in something? Made a sudden leave to join Morheim or Metzen? I dunno, it’s all weird to me.
Man, I don’t want to look into people leaving too much, it’s a normal part of the industry. Especially longtime vets leaving after nearly two decades. But the volume of layoffs and the number of higher level departures is sure…uh…concerning.
Man, this is a huge blow to OW and the risk of having an individual be pretty much the “face” of a game. You lose that person and you lose a huge part of the game and a deep connection with the community.
Still here for OW2 tho, gimme some PvE OW.
Many of these devs who have left are longtimers.. Maybe it’s not all doom and gloom, but a case of people working at a place for a long time and ready for another challenge before retirement. I know it’s cooler to be all doom and gloom about such news, but perhaps it’s just that. Also, other people can come in and take over and maybe fresh blood will do some of these games some good. I know, I know, optimism is not usually the message in game comments, but that shouldn’t mean it’s not welcome.
Something smells even fishier than usual in Kotick’s dying cashcow.
I’m sure we’ll hear news of Kaplan joining one of his ex-Blizzard colleagues soon enough.
The fact he didn’t include “on to new adventures!” which is a common industry dogwhistle to let friends in the industry know they were fired and need a replacement job quick would suggest he’s got somewhere else lined up and i doubt its anywhere else.
No it’s not. It’s literally what it is, and is used by both folks who already have jobs lined up and those that don’t. It’s quite possible he’s headed to Dreamhaven, but not because he didn’t include that line.
Wow, this is pretty huge. Kaplan was one of the more enthusiastic directors in Blizzard, and one who always seemed to be very optimistic about its games – mainly Overwatch and WoW. Him leaving in the midst of Overwatch 2 development can’t be a fluke..
…the question becomes are they leaving on their own volition or are they being asked to leave?
The former suggests the company is going down the crapper in the opinion. That is, not really good. The latter suggests company is going down the crapper as we understand it. That is, yeah…that’s not good at all. /sigh
Well he left before launching overbotch 2 and don’t they usually have a “launch bonus” deal at blizzard? not the sort of thing you jump ship before unless somethings either driving them away, luring them away or they did something to be fired.
Does Kaplan hate capital letters?
Also his departure was not something I had expected at all.
He always seemed like a good dev/guy so I wish him all the best in whatever’s next. That said, I’m not at all impressed with what they have allowed Overwatch 1 to devolve into. It’s made me super leery of what that means for Overwatch 2 more than him moving on.
Inb4 a new hire announcement at Dreamhaven.