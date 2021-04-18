Former designer for WoW, StarCraft II, and Diablo IV announces his departure from Blizzard

If you’re a fan of live or developing Blizzard titles like Diablo IV, World of Warcraft, or StarCraft II, you were also perhaps a fan of developer David Kim, who worked as a lead systems designer, principle game designer, and game balance designer of those titles respectively. With that in mind, Kim’s 14-year tenure has officially wrapped up as he announced his departure from Blizzard by sharing some final photos from the studio campus.

Kim first gained notoriety as one of SC2’s top tier random format players before becoming a developer on the game. From there, he moved to work on Diablo IV, and then was plucked from that team to help develop Shadowlands.



“Just wanted to say thank you so much especially to many of the most passionate players in the SC2 community,” Kim wrote in a Reddit post. “I’ve learned a massive amount of the value of being completely transparent on the game design side in order to get help from players who have put in so much effort analyzing the reasoning behind every design decision. Definitely a lesson that I’ve learned so strongly and am hoping to apply it in anything else I work on in the future.”