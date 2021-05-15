Diablo Immortal and World of Warcraft lead artist Glenn Rane leaves Blizzard

Blizzard suffered another high-profile defection this past week, as art lead Glenn Rane departed the studio. Rane joined several of his former Blizzard colleagues (along with some ex-Epic Game Studio ones) at Lightforge Games to be a co-founder and art director.

Lightforge has yet to announce any of its projects, as it’s currently prototyping roleplaying games.

Glenn Rane was a long-term veteran of Blizzard having worked on World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and (most recently) Diablo Immortal. You’ll know his work quite well if you ever picked up a box copy of The Burning Crusade or saw the hero portraits for Hearthstone.

Blizzard’s seen a number of notable departures over the past year, including Overwatch’s Jeff Kaplan, World of Warcraft’s Dave Kosak, WoW Classic’s Omar Gonzalez, and Diablo IV’s David Kim.

So happy to finally announce my new gig as a Co-Founder and Art Director at @lightforgegames !! Congrats to my colleagues and now friends @MattSchembari @TheCosmicCake @ryanxreed @DHertzka and the others not on Twitter!https://t.co/kwi7Y6s6Ph — Glenn Rane (@GlennRane) May 12, 2021