Diablo Immortal and World of Warcraft lead artist Glenn Rane leaves Blizzard

Blizzard suffered another high-profile defection this past week, as art lead Glenn Rane departed the studio. Rane joined several of his former Blizzard colleagues (along with some ex-Epic Game Studio ones) at Lightforge Games to be a co-founder and art director.
Lightforge has yet to announce any of its projects, as it’s currently prototyping roleplaying games.
Glenn Rane was a long-term veteran of Blizzard having worked on World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and (most recently) Diablo Immortal. You’ll know his work quite well if you ever picked up a box copy of The Burning Crusade or saw the hero portraits for Hearthstone.
Blizzard’s seen a number of notable departures over the past year, including Overwatch’s Jeff Kaplan, World of Warcraft’s Dave Kosak, WoW Classic’s Omar Gonzalez, and Diablo IV’s David Kim.
So happy to finally announce my new gig as a Co-Founder and Art Director at @lightforgegames !! Congrats to my colleagues and now friends @MattSchembari @TheCosmicCake @ryanxreed @DHertzka and the others not on Twitter!https://t.co/kwi7Y6s6Ph
— Glenn Rane (@GlennRane) May 12, 2021
As far back as WoD with metzen and chilton leaving we used to have a saying in the guild going about: they only need to start worrying when Sam Didier quits… as in, these guys who are the real creative core of the company, the actual visionaries shaping everything else with their art and inspiring even the lead devs, Moebius-style
This is not quite it but close enough conceptually
Still, when your pipelines are barren and you can outsource half of your projects, people like him simply are not vital… he might just be seeking further freedom (or a promotion outward rather than upward) elsewhere
Remember that the glass isn’t necessarily half empty: it might just as well be half full of crap!
And the exodus continues.
[Blizzard Defence Force shakily preparing their “i-its fine, people leave all the time” speech for the umpteenth time in the last month]