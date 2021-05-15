Guild Wars 2 kicks off a week-long WvW bonus event and releases the full Icebrood Saga soundtrack

Whether you like smashing face in the zerg of WvW PvP or listening to pretty tunes, there’s a little something for most fans of Guild Wars 2. Or at least something for fans of the game that like to do those two specific activities. Which I assume is a lot of those fans.

Yesterday saw a week-long bonus event begin for World vs. World, with extra WxP, reward-track progress, and magic find buffs in order for players to get those special items they’re chasing.

Otherwise, those who would rather listen to music can now enjoy the full soundtrack of the Icebrood Saga, with 48 tracks and 90 minutes’ worth of music to soak in. The soundtrack is available on the usual array of digital music download platforms.