Book of Travels delays early access again, this time to late summer

Have you been dying to crack open Book of Travels and see what stories lie within? You’ll have to be patient, dear child, for Might and Delight announced that it’s delaying the mini-MMO from its original June early access release window to sometime later this summer.

“We can tell you Book of Travels really is coming soon, we can tell you it’s all going very well, and we can tell you it will be released this summer,” the studio said. “As you might expect, fixing a solid date for release involves coordinating a fair few aspects and schedules. Right now we’re working on doing just that so that we can nail that date once and for all.”

Early access was originally slated for last fall, then delayed to Q2 of this year. The move to later than June is a move to Q3, marking the second big delay for the game.

Might and Delight also said that it’s going to be making Tuesdays its weekly reveal, whether that be an article or a video chat with a dev. The team recently snapped up a new community manager to handle the growing fanbase.