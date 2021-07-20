Final Fantasy XIV’s Naoki Yoshida addresses the ‘staggering and unexpected’ player population explosion and asks for patience

Everyone’s eager to play Final Fantasy XIV’s new expansion, and that’s why the servers are full. You know, despite the fact that the expansion in question isn’t releasing until November and it’s currently July. Producer and director Naoki Yoshida has reached out to the FFXIV community explaining the limitations that the team is working around at the moment when it comes to server capacity while apologizing for the impact that the game’s surge in popularity is having on logging in.
The short version is that the developers are very aware of the influx of players, but plans for new servers and potential server upgrades are currently hamstrung by the global shortage of computer supplies and the realities of traveling and working around the world while also dealing with the worldwide pandemic. Patience is asked for as the team does its best to facilitate the unexpected population growth, with the AFK timer added in the most recent patch hopefully aiding in the goal of reducing congestion. The letter won’t address long login times by itself, but hopefully the explanations and apologies will at least mollify fans irritated at the wait
.
What happens when the giant of a genre starts a catastrophic user freefall and other companies aren’t prepared nor expecting the influx.
Personally i’m glad the afk thing is in. Seeing the erp baiting “slutglamour” afkers that famously run alt accounts afk at the limsa aethyrite all day every day like Goldshire Inn Cumbrains just taking up slots from sprouts that just want to play the game for the first time always rubbed me the wrong way.
Like, Blamung exists for that yknow?
I’ve enjoyed all the “Suffering from Success” jokes. YoshiP “playing” (because I don’t think he’s “playing” anything actually) the long game and coming up Millhouse.