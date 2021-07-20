Final Fantasy XIV’s Naoki Yoshida addresses the ‘staggering and unexpected’ player population explosion and asks for patience

Everyone’s eager to play Final Fantasy XIV’s new expansion, and that’s why the servers are full. You know, despite the fact that the expansion in question isn’t releasing until November and it’s currently July. Producer and director Naoki Yoshida has reached out to the FFXIV community explaining the limitations that the team is working around at the moment when it comes to server capacity while apologizing for the impact that the game’s surge in popularity is having on logging in.

Advertisement