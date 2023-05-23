Blizzard introduces the WoW Token to Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Hello there, fan of WoW Classic who dislikes retail World of Warcraft! Are you still having a fun time watching Blizzard contort itself into gymnastic pretzels explaining how the two games are meaningfully different beyond exactly how much one or the other gatekeeps player progress? Well good news! Your job is about to get a lot harder, as Blizzard has announced the WoW Token is now available in Wrath of the Lich King Classic. You know, just a few weeks before the developers introduce Mythic+-but-not-really into the game.

Hashtag whatever changes make money!

For those of you unfamiliar, the WoW Token is a means whereby you can essentially purchase subscription time and then auction it off in-game, so it boils down to a way to exchange gold for subscription time or real money for gold, but legitimately. It’s also worth noting that you cannot transfer tokens from retail WoW to WoW Classic because… reasons. No reasons are stated. Regardless, now this is just a universal thing, which should come as no surprise with all of the other changes that have been made to Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

Source: Official Site ; thanks to Aldristavan for the tip!