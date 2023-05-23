Massively OP Podcast Episode 423: The Overwatch MMO we’ll never get

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Lord of the Rings shade, Overwatch 2’s declaration of PvE defeat, a Worlds Adrift spiritual successor, Nightingale’s and Ashfall’s delays, and the importance of freedom with your character builds.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, Torchlight II, and Bree’s desk
- News: Amazon throws shade at LOTRO
- News: Overwatch 2 ditches PvE development toward an MMO
- News: Worlds Adrift returns… sorta kinda not really
- News: Delays for Nightingale, Ashfall, and Wayfinder
- Mailbag: Allowing for more character build freedom
- Mailbag: How does your character’s journey end?
- Outro
