World of Warcraft’s wrapup quest for patch 10.1 requires killing the last boss of the raid to advance

The final story campaign quest for World of Warcraft’s patch 10.1 requires killing the final boss of Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. This is not entirely surprising. The story resolution has a bunch to do with Sarkareth, so it makes sense that with the quest now available on North American servers, you will need to down Sarkareth first. If you have a guild and have already been pushing through Normal or Heroic, this is not really a big deal.

If, on the other hand, you aren’t in a raiding guild and just want to experience the story via LFR queues, you are going to have to wait for a while, since the final boss will not unlock until June 19th. So you will be waiting for that story. Confirming that it’s intentional, Blizzard has even confirmed that this requirement will be removed as soon as the LFR wing opens, meaning that it is very specifically unavailable to anyone who doesn’t raid earlier. But you can’t release all of LFR on the same day as other difficulties, because… El Chupacabre. (We assume it’s something like that.)