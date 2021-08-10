Blizzard workers address the drawbacks of boycotts, gamers lament WoW’s deep decline

Ever since California filed a sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit against Activision-Blizzard, the industry has been appalled, but it’s also been squabbling over what exactly to do. And as the word “boycott” has floated up into our field of view as one option, some Blizzard staffers have agitated against it. Axios has a piece up this week speaking to multiple Blizzard staffers who have said they don’t necessarily want gamers to boycott the company.

“Some Activision Blizzard employees tell Axios that boycotts may do more harm than good. A current employee says that while they understand the reasoning behind it — losing money will catch the eye of executives and shareholders, forcing them to take action — it doesn’t actually work that way. ‘It’s harmful [to] the people who work there, who pour their lives into the game and are determined to make AB studios (and all game studios frankly) better places,’ they said. ‘We can’t fix these problems if we’re unemployed and we can’t elevate women if we’re boycotting all of the work they’ve done and are doing.'”

Another noted that boycotts may not even be effective anyway, and they were, they’re “more likely to result in layoffs on the dev teams than any change in opinion or composition at the top.” Of course, as we’ve argued, asking ethical consumers to continue paying into a company that has allowed an abusive culture to flourish is also a problem, particularly when the company has laid off and abused workers for years regardless of how well the games have performed, which is why it might be better to find ways to support the workers who are trying to organize from the ground up.

Of course, the current mood in the World of Warcraft community is dismal right now anyway, to the point that a boycott may be superfluous; a heavily upvoted and awarded thread on the game’s subreddit detail perceived reasons behind the deep decline of the game and how to save it. Good luck with that, folks.

Blizzard, the ripcord is in your hand. We know you see the community feedback. Please, just hear us out. from wow

Source: Axios, Gamasutra, Reddit
5
Paragon Lost

Then the employees need to organize in mass and form unions and go to the authorities and push for these corporations to change. Otherwise nothing changes and it’s just another day and another unacceptable situation.

I’m willing to bet that I’m older than 90 plus percent of the people at Activision/Blizzard and I’m well traveled, have paid attention as I’ve lived my life and also I am pretty well read on history.

If they (the employees) won’t push for change, our only option as customers is not to reward the corporations that allow these situations to exist while making it clear as to why we won’t be giving these corporations further money.

Personally I’m disgusted that it’s 2021 and all of this crap is far too common and happens it feels like in far to many corporations, government and general day to day life. There are always going to be shit bags, I get that. It’s just that in so many instances we find their actions are protected, victims are blamed and nothing changes.

Fifty years ago had you asked me if we as a society would be where we are in 2021, I’d have said not way. (talking about how we treat each other and how we are dealing with our impact upon the environment in particular)

My outlook on life and where we were headed as a society were much more positive back then. We were failing a lot back then but it felt like we were trying to move the ball forward towards betterment for everyone. I was too gullible, now I’m just tired.

3 minutes ago
Reader
somber_bliss

Boycotts work, sorry I’m not spending a dime until they clean house AND make a product that is actually good. I think most of us that unsubbed were already on the fence to quit and all this coming to light was justbthr final straw.

The culture of we know what you want also needs to go.

4 minutes ago
Reader
Toy Clown

With Blizzard being in the news like this, their financials, in particular, have been under scrutiny. It’s evident they’ve been losing players and money on World of Warcraft for years with the sharpest decline in subs in the last quarter, but they’ve been hiding it. It’s why there is now an investor lawsuit.

This week showed WoW developers active on Twitter as combative, egotistic, and happy to shut down anyone that has any criticism for the game. Their behavior is shocking, especially when the game is in a sharp decline with a mass exodus of players that was already happening before the sexual harassment news was released.

When comparing carefully crafted, publicly-released statements from anyone inside of Blizzard/Activision, it’s difficult to take them seriously in lieu of the facts, as well as the bad behavior of developers on Twitter.

5 minutes ago
Reader
angrakhan

Honestly I wonder if some of this isn’t just unfortunate coincidence. Coincidence isn’t causation, after all. Perhaps the decline is just due to years of Blizzard dropping the ball on WoW and it’s other games and the fan base had just finally given up at the same time as the scandal hit. I’m sure it didn’t help the situation, but WoW was in a steep decline long before the sexual harassment issues became public.

I quit WoW because it bored me for the last time, and I quit well before the scandal hit. I doubt I’m the only one.

7 minutes ago
Reader
Bruno Brito

Another noted that boycotts may not even be effective anyway, and they were, they’re “more likely to result in layoffs on the dev teams than any change in opinion or composition at the top.”

Sooo…”Boycotts have no results but they have results”?

Uh…what? Either they cause damage or they don’t. If the company is firing people from no damage, how is that the boycotter’s fault? If the boycott is causing damage, that was the entire point?

Honestly, it’s time for Blizzard employees to unionize. I don’t want to blame victims here but i’m not going to guilt-trip myself for people to understand that they should absolutely protect themselves against bad employers.

Best of luck to all of them.

10 minutes ago