Microsoft is acquiring Activision-Blizzard, Bobby Kotick is still CEO

Welp, apparently the Activision-Blizzard hot potato is hopping to a new owner: Microsoft just announced that it’s acquiring the beleaguered gaming corporation.
“With three billion people actively playing games today and fueled by a new generation steeped in the joys of interactive entertainment, gaming is now the largest and fastest-growing form of entertainment. Today, Microsoft Corp. announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc., a leader in game development and interactive entertainment content publisher. This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse. When the transaction closes, Microsoft will become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony. The planned acquisition includes iconic franchises from the Activision, Blizzard and King studios like Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty and Candy Crush, in addition to global eSports activities through Major League Gaming. The company has studios around the word with nearly 10,000 employees.”
According to Activision-Blizzard, the sale is an “all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion.”
Activision-Blizzard, of course, has been struggling with lawsuits and labor disputes following the sexual discrimination and harassment scandal that blew up in the middle of last year. But it doesn’t sound as if Bobby Kotick is going anywhere. He’ll still be CEO.
“Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard, and he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the company’s culture and accelerate business growth. Once the deal closes, the Activision Blizzard business will report to Phil Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming.”
Microsoft’s been on a bit of a buying spree of late; it also acquired ZeniMax and Bethesda back in 2020 – for $7.5B.
Also, does this mean that you will have to get all of activision/bliz games from the shitty microsoft xbox download/store? That thing is such a POS, that it alone will drive me from the franchise, before anything else.
I don’t think there are mitigating circumstances that will keep Activision-Blizzard upper management (read:Kotick) in charge for more than a perfunctory period after the deal is finalized. He’s gone, along with anyone else guilty by association with this dumpster fire. Microsoft can garner all kinds of good will and karma by cutting him/them loose as soon as the lawyers determine it’s okay to do so.
*checks date*
No, its not close to April’s Fools yet
Also, WoW coming to XBOX?
Does this mean that Microsoft is buying just blizzard or all of activision?
It’s both of them. Microsoft is buying the public company Activision-Blizzard.
I think this means Bobby is not long-term (sure, he will stay for a while as a transition … that’s just sensible until the SVPs in Seattle get their arms around the situation in Irvine), and that’s good for everyone who works for Blizzard, and for all of the people who play its games.
Ideally, Microsoft, while still a large problematic international corporation, will be somewhat better than the fratboy environment that dominated Blizzard.
Finally, this also means that Blizzard, as something distinct in gaming, is dead. It’s just a brand now, an empty shell. That was already largely the case under the merger with Activision, anyway, as we can see, but it will be even more the case with Microsoft. All about the corporate vision, the shareholders, and the Benjamins.
Honestly though, Blizzard hasnt been something distinct in gaming for at least 10 years now.
Yep, as I said largely already the case after the merger with Activision. Still, it’s better than the situation with Kotick. Microsoft is “the man”, in an ultimate sense, as a problematic corporate entity, but at least it’s the professional version of that, and not the Bush League version that Activision was.
Blizzard was owned by Vivendi before Activision, so it was always a brand. It also had a lot of self-agency under Activision. That stopped because Blizzard wasn’t putting in the results. a lot of their issues are self-brought.
Wow is this for real or some early April fools?
If it’s for real than great for Microsoft for finally stepping up and trying to be competitive with Sony.
In this scenario I sincerely hope they clean house as needed and retain all the great talent.
From a business side, probably smart move since they house call of duty and that’s a money printing intellectual property. No doubt on par if not exceeding Halo as there are more frequently released games.
For our sake let’s hope we get a good injection into the development of Warcraft, StarCraft, Overwatch, and Diablo properties.
Makes sense to keep Kotick during the transition, within a year after everything is completed my guess he retires or “pursues other interests”. Of course he’ll get a fat package on the way out the door, but hopefully just having him gone will bring some people closure
So I’ve seen “hostile take overs” like this in business many times before…. and nearly every time, the management of those who are being “taken over” is left in take during the “take over” to keep the company running without any sudden disruptions during the “Take over” process….
… however.. nearly ever time, that management is slowly done away with over the next 6 to 24 months as the company is absorbed into the fold.
Lets hope this is the case here, and that Bobby’s time is limited.
Hostile takeover?
If you think this is good news for AB games, then you need to go study the history of game companies being acquired – it does not usually result in a long-term flowering of their properties.
While true in most cases, the seeming goal of MS this time around (with its companies its been absorbing) seems to be trying to break that pattern. MS seems to be wanting big names and good studios to be under its control so that it can have an advantage over companies like Sony and Nintendo (or at least been on equal footing).
And its been working…. the number of gamers who are coming to services like game pass is pretty impressive, knowing that companies like Bethesda, Obsidian, inXile, Double Fine, and many other studios are part of the mix.
MS had a past of “using and losing” studios.. and by losing, I mean closing them down. Its why we never saw a Age of Empires 4 (until now). Its why Titan Quest 2 never happened. This old pattern doesnt seem to be their mindset this time around… which is good.
Give it 6 months, eventually Microsoft will throw Kotick under the bus if the shit show continues they sure as hell dont want a continuining sexual harrassment scandal tarnish the parent company’s image.