Activision-Blizzard workers and industry giants join chorus calling for Bobby Kotick’s resignation

People across the gaming industry are adding to the calls for Activision-Blizzard’s Bobby Kotick to resign – or be removed.
As we’ve been covering, earlier this week the Wall Street Journal published an explosive new entry in the ongoing Activision-Blizzard sexual harassment and discrimination scandal, this round including accusations against CEO Bobby Kotick himself. Kotick reportedly threatened to have an assistant killed and withheld multiple incidents and lawsuits at Activision from stockholders; the report also revealed that Jen Oneal has been paid less than her male co-lead during her three-month stint at the top of Blizzard, an injustice the company attempted to rectify only when she announced her resignation. The report has led Activision-Blizzard employees to walk out, calls from A Better ABK’s workers alliance for Kotick to go, and a group of shareholders to call for the removal of Kotick and two other board members.
We also saw Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO and PlayStation boss Jim Ryan tell his workers that he was “stunned” at the news, saying his team did “not believe [Activision-Blizzard’s] statements of response properly address the situation.”
Thus far, Kotick has deflected calls for his removal, and the ATVI board of directors issued a statement supporting him. Indeed, yesterday, Activision-Blizzard leadership led an all-hands meeting for workers, telling them essentially that Bobby Kotick’s new “zero-tolerance” policy would not be applied for his past behavior.
But today, we’ve seen renewed calls for Kotick’s ouster. Earlier this morning, over 500 Activision-Blizzard workers signed their names to a petition demanding Kotick’s resignation. For reference, the whole company employs close to 10,000 people. [Update: They’re over 1000 signatures now.]
“We, the undersigned, no longer have confidence in the leadership of Bobby Kotick as the CEO of Activision Blizzard. The information that has come to light about his behaviors and practices in the running of our companies runs counter to the culture and integrity we require of our leadership–and directly conflicts with the initiatives started by our peers. We ask that Bobby Kotick remove himself as CEO of Activision Blizzard, and that shareholders be allowed to select the new CEO without the input of Bobby, who we are aware owns a substantial portion of the voting rights of the shareholders.”
Fans are being encouraged by the alliance to sign a separate petition:
We have had several people reaching out and asking what they can do to be an active supporter of ABK Worker's Alliance. As employees move to sign a petition calling for the removal of Bobby Kotick, we call for our supporters to sign a petition of their own
And now, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer has joined the melee. According to Bloomberg, Spencer told his staff that Microsoft is “disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions” described in the article and that “this type of behavior has no place in our industry.” Here’s Bloomberg:
“But Spencer went a step further in saying he would take action. Xbox and PlayStation are among the video game industry’s biggest console manufacturers. Activision has a long history with the Xbox. The publisher’s largest franchise, Call of Duty, became successful largely due to Microsoft’s innovative online platform Xbox Live, which allows players to connect for multiplayer matches. Most of Activision’s games are published on Xbox consoles.”
Marketwatch notes that JPMorgan Chase cut its rating for ATVI stock from neutral to overweight specifically because of “uncertainty” over the Kotick situation. The company’s stock has fallen 10% this week and nearly a third over the last six months even as the S&P 500 has risen.
Ideally he’d face serious consequences for everything on top of resigning/being kicked out. He really just needs to go. I cannot see any way for Activision Blizzard King to do better with him at the helm. He’s more than proven he’s a two-faced liar on top of being an active part of the problem of abuse itself. Truly contemptible.
I’m glad to see more voices being added in support of this movement. I hope it all grows loud enough to force Kotick and the others out of there.
I assumed that by “industry giants” you meant well known devs, but for Acti-Bliz to be drawing fire from the top level management of companies like Sony and Microsoft… that’s really unusual, and a whole other level of bad for Kotick and co.
Acti-Bliz are running the risk of becoming a pariah in the industry, and that’s the only way this is going to end. Kotick isn’t going to go willingly, and he isn’t going to go at all until the value of the company craters.
I think the threat of getting delisted from Xbox Live would be enough to get him ousted. Being removed from either PS or Xbox game stores would send the stock into
a tail spin
If one of them delists ABK games, the other likely will follow; it’s much harder to justify ignoring the issue when your competition is actually taking action.
From your lips to god’s ears.
I have the feeling that Kotick will literally let the company crash and burn before he goes unless he’s forced out. The unpleasant thought has been rattling around in my head for a couple of days now that one reason he’s holding on might be for fear of what else will come out once he’s no longer in control.
Definitely feels siege of Gondor sans a Gandalf bapping him in the face.
Given all the stuff he has hidden from the board of directors; one wonders if they would have enough to fire him for cause assuming industry pressure works and they decide to try that route], meaning no golden parachute.
Yeah, I know, wishful thinking.
Money talks. Hit em where it hurts, there sense of decent, shame, honor, fair play, ethics, morality, leg-er, 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. I couldn’t keep that up. It’s their wallet. Clearly.
Ironically, the opposite of a toxic work environment would have resulted in more ideas, more games, more productivity and more profit for Acti-Blizz in the long run.
I’m happy to see industry leads stepping up for the call of Kotik’s removal. When people stand together and fight, the best results happen.
Just for context… 500 people is 300 or so *less* than Kotic had fired during that shareholder meeting where he was boasting about a year of record profits. I don’t really think that they’re going to have any real impact in this scenario.
*Edit* In my completely ameature, non-professional opinion what’s going to matter is that Kotick is becoming a liability to the shareholders. They’ll get rid of him, if and ONLY if his continued presence is costing them money. So… I guess the share prices haven’t tanked enough yet for them to make up their minds.
They just passed 1000 and still climbing.
left this elsewhere and again not really surprising but more evidence of “Rules for thee but not for me” horse shit that makes it crystal clear that no one in this rotpile of a company, that has the power to enact it, has any kind of desire for change
