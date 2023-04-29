Former EA and Ubisoft vets form Moon Rover Games to make ‘an ambitious cooperative action game’

Yet another indie studio has formed from the bedrock laid by former big studio vets. Meet Moon Rover Games, a new studio based in Stockholm, Sweden, that brings together several veterans from Electronic Arts and Ubisoft, with the goal of creating “immersive cooperative games set in emergent worlds where players can live and share their own unexpected gameplay moments and stories.”

The studio’s founders include lead developers who worked on various other titles such as Far Cry, Battlefield, The Division, Mirror’s Edge, and Crusader Kings among other titles. The studio’s first release will be “an ambitious cooperative action game set in an original IP,” with development on Far Cry and Battlefield specifically highlighted as games the team is taking lessons from in the creation of this new title.

Not much else is known about the game beyond that, but the studio is openly hiring and offering up a whole lot of core values information on its site, which likely means this new title is probably on the napkin writing stage of development. But hey, at least it has a dog mascot. Or a cat mascot? I’m not sure.

source: press release