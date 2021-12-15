Genshin Impact fan creates a limited set of fully functional condoms

Whether you want one as a collectible or you want one for actual use, you can soon get yourself a Genshin Impact condom thanks to the efforts of a Finnish artist and fan by the name of Jiji.

The condom packaging features artwork of the character Zhongli (a protective character, wink wink) done up with a holographic overlay, while the interior of the package features a set of thoughtful instructions on how to use and how not to use them. The condoms themselves are described as fragrance-free, spermicide free, and “triple-tested” for safety. Least you worry about Jiji catching flack from Genshin developer miHoYo, fret not: The studio has already made it fully legal for fans to sell unofficial merch, with some provisions.



According to Jiji, there’s been a wide variety of reactions to the merch, from humorous to supportive to negative. As for those negative reactions, Jiji appears to be more saddened by others’ ignorance than anything else.

These condoms will be in a limited quantity while Jiji’s store is set to open on Sunday, December 26th. Pricing hasn’t been detailed, but considering the attention these are getting, we hope the creator makes sure to provide a price that’s worth his time and trouble.