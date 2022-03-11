Ubisoft is investigating last week’s cyberattack – no player data exposed

If you’re an Ubisoft game player, you probably got an email this week informing you that the company was resetting your password. Don’t panic; it’s legit. It sounds as if Ubisoft was the victim of a “cyber security incident,” though no player accounts or PID were compromised.

“Last week, Ubisoft experienced a cyber security incident that caused temporary disruption to some of our games, systems, and services,” the studio wrote last night. “Our IT teams are working with leading external experts to investigate the issue. As a precautionary measure we initiated a company-wide password reset. Also, we can confirm that all our games and services are functioning normally and that at this time there is no evidence any player personal information was accessed or exposed as a by-product of this incident.”

As GIbiz notes, this isn’t the first time Ubisoft has dealt with cyberattacks, in spite of the timing here; in fact, it won a lawsuit against DDOS enablers in 2021, and both CDPR and Nvidia were targeted rather severely in the last year, with CDPR refusing to bow to ransomware demands.