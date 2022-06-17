Ubisoft offers charitable and medical support for female and LGBTQ+ team members in the US

After what could be seen as a delayed reaction to the events of the world, the C-suite of Ubisoft has decided now is the time to speak in support of LGBTQ+ people and women. A public statement from Chief People Officer Anika Grant and VP of Global Diversity & Inclusion Raashi Sikka declares Ubisoft’s commitment to the well-being of women and LGBT members of its US workforce.

“We are continuing to review our benefits packages for US employees to ensure you and your family will have access to the quality healthcare you need, regardless of where in the US you live. In addition, we are examining what other resources we can bring to bear to support our women and LGBTQ+ team members in the US who could be most directly affected.”

In addition to these measures, Ubisoft will be participating in local Pride marches, contributing to local causes, and “engaging in discussions about how [it] can be a more inclusive and supportive company for all teams and players.” The company will also be holding a charitable livestream today at 1:00 p.m. EDT to benefit The Trevor Project.

As noted in the lede, these statements likely come rather late for most: WAPO had questioned several major publishers and studios about their support of women’s reproductive rights in light of the Supreme Court’s impending decision to revoke Roe v. Wade and Pride Month is almost halfway over with. Still, it’s better late than never.