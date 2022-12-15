MY.GAMES says it will ‘exit the Russian market,’ return Russian licenses to Mail.ru subsidiary

Back in October, Mail.ru sold its MMO subsidiary MY.GAMES to a venture capital firm. The company’s MMOs – Skyforge, Allods Online, Revelation Online, Warface, Conqueror’s Blade, and Armored Warfare – and even some of its top execs came along for the ride. But now it turns out that wasn’t the end of the companies’ efforts to split their holdings in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as now MY.GAMES has issued a press release announcing that it will restructure its business out of Russia entirely.

“MY.GAMES, a leading international game developer and publisher, today announces a business restructuring and decision to exit the Russian market. As a result of the restructuring, the part of the business generating revenue in Russia will be spun off into a new independent entity with no affiliation to MY.GAMES, and MY.GAMES will cease all operations in Russia. MY.GAMES will focus solely on international business development, as well as improving infrastructure for its distributed team. Since 2020, more than 90% of MY.GAMES employees have been working remotely. In addition to its headquarters in Amsterdam, office in Cyprus, and representative offices in Korea, Spain, China, and Finland, MY.GAMES has also begun opening co-working spaces in the teams’ key regions of presence, including Turkey and Armenia. In 2023, the company intends to open several more co-working spaces in EMEA.”

MY.GAMES further says that it’s transferring Russian licenses to “independent Russian company” Astrum Entertainment and will “no longer earn revenue from these game titles on the Russian market.” If Astrum sounds familiar, it’s probably because of Astrum Nival aka Allods Team. VK Holding and Mail.Ru have controlled different iterations of the Astrum/Nival conglom for more than a decade now with multiple shared execs, and indeed, My.Games itself is a fairly new invention, spawned just a few years ago from Mail.ru’s My.com subsidiary, which also at one point swallowed up parts of Astrum.

All of which is to say that this whole situation looks a lot more like Mail.Ru divesting itself of non-Russian holdings while retaining Russian licenses, rather than My.Games autonomously surrendering Russian licenses after its sale as the press release implies. But however they’re going about it on paper, the result for the gaming industry is the same.