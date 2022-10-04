Allods Online’s and Skyforge’s My.Games has been sold off for $642M

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
1

My.Games is no longer part of VK Company and its Mail.ru group, according to a press release sent out by the company. The game company was sold off to Aleksander Chachava, a managing partner at venture capital firm LETA Capital, for $642 million. This deal includes all of My.Games’ assets, studios, and titles.

The studio oversees several MMOs and MMO-adjacent titles, including Skyforge, Allods Online, Revelation Online, Warface, Conqueror’s Blade, and Armored Warfare. Existing execs will apparently assist with the transition, as My.Games co-founder Vladimir Nikolskiy is departing VK to stay with the gaming firm.

LETA Capital has a portfolio with over 30 companies and focuses on “projects in the field of AI/ML technologies, process automation, Big Data analytics, gaming and VR/AR.”

Meanwhile, VK said that it “will continue to develop its own gaming services under the VK Play brand” in Russia.

Source: VK Company, My.Games, GamesIndustry
