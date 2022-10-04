New World hosts XP boosting event prior to Brimstone Sands release

Is it just me, or is the upcoming Brimstone Sands content drop for New World feeling more like a soft re-launch of the MMO? There seems to be a lot of people pouring back into the game or making plans to return when the update — with its new player experience revamp — goes live on October 18th.

Of course, Amazon would love to get your butt into the game right now and be prepared to see the title’s first post-launch zone addition — which, of course, is for high-level players. That’s why the studio is hosting an XP boosting event from now through October 17th.

“To better prepare current and returning players for the zone’s level 60 content, a 1.5x Character XP event will run from October 5 at 12:01 AM PST through October 17 at 11:59 PM PST,” the studio posted. “This bonus will also modify any existing rested XP, making now the best time to jump in. Our team can’t wait for the community to explore everything this release has to offer.”