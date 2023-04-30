V Rising talks about the making of its free Gloomrot zone

It’s going to be a good — and goopy — May for fans of the vampire survival game V Rising. Secrets of Gloomrot is scheduled to arrive on May 17th as a free expansion that includes the titular zone, a world revamp, weather hazards, trading hubs, and multiple levels of castle building.

In a new dev diary, the team at Stunlock Studios talked about the making of the “toxic sludge-soaked lands” of Gloomrot. The theme for this realm is “science gone mad,” so expect to see a lot of botched experiments, weird apparati, steampunk tech, mutants, and Frankenstein love.

“The inspiration for Gloomrot North is rooted in a dark fairytale, and with the presence of gothic architecture seemingly infested with pipes and technology, we aim to seamlessly blend the old and the new into a cohesive place that tells its own story through its environment,” the studio said.