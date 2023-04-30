Destiny 2 readies for some Olympic-level competition as the Guardian Games return on May 2

The thrill of victory. The agony of defeat. The sound of sweatlord PvPers furiously typing their grievances on forums. It’s the Guardian Games of Destiny 2, and the Olympics-like battle for class supremacy and bragging rights is set to begin on Tuesday, May 2nd, and run until May 23rd.

The Guardian Games event is pretty much the same as prior iterations, with players being tasked to collect medallions and deposit them in order for their chosen class to be crowned the winner. Medallions are earned by taking part in a variety of activities, which will also include event-specific playlists for PvE and PvP as well as the newly added class-specific version of the Supremacy PvP mode.

In addition to all of the medallion gathering, players can also potentially get their hands on two new weapons in the form of The Title Void SMG and the Taraxippos Strand scout rifle, and all players will get an event card with additional challenges to complete for more rewards like an emote, a title, and new triumphs.

Meanwhile, the shooter’s weekly newsletter outlines a host of extra news tidbits like the maps up voting for Trials of Osiris and tweaks to some Strand abilities arriving in Season 21. On the subject of Strand abilities, the newsletter also clarified how a pair of certain mods interact with the Strand Grapple punch.

