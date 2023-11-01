Devolver Digital just snapped up Astroneer studio System Era for a cool $40M-ish

Astroneer studio System Era Softworks is making a big move: The company announced today that it’s been acquired by Devolver Digital. The move will see System Era branding and team left intact to continue work on Astroneer (as well as the other unannounced title it’s been hammering away at).

“We don’t shed independence lightly,” the System Era execs say. “But with Devolver, we don’t think System Era is losing independence, we think it’s finding a home among a like-minded confederation of talented people, under a banner that is synonymous with the indie ethos.”

“Few people know this, but System Era and Devolver have a history that spans nearly to the dawn of the company, when Devolver very nearly became the publisher for Astroneer, over 8 years ago. Despite taking separate roads then, we remained admirers of Devolver as both our companies grew. Now, Devolver has become a standard bearer in the industry for indie development. They’ve proven, time and time again, that they care not only about publishing the best quality experiences, but about putting the radical ideas of the amazing, creative developers they support at the forefront of their business. It’s the shared culture between System Era and Devolver that made this a natural match for us.”

Devolver will pay a combined total of $40M for the company, half in cash and the rest divided between shares, closing, earn outs, and deferred consideration.