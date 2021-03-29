Fallen Earth’s revival has been held up by a project backlog, Little Orbit CEO says

After its shutdown in the fall of 2019 for rebuilding and recoding under new management, Fallen Earth – and its revival – is still in development limbo. Players hoping to hear word from Little Orbit over the status of this project might be disappointed to hear that it still will be a while yet due to everything else going on with the company.

“Sorry for being so quiet about Fallen Earth,” Little Orbit CEO Matt Scott tweeted. “Little Orbit is super backlogged right now. We have a number of projects close to shipping, then we can start back up on Fallen Earth.”

Passionate fans have started an informal movement on the Fallen Earth forums to take a vow of a year-long subscription if Little Orbit brings the game back. In the meanwhile, you can always read our Game Archaeologist retrospective of this unique post-apocalyptic MMO.

