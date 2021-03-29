Project Gorgon swaps in new animation system, lays foundation for VIP program

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
3
Swish.

Despite not being officially launched yet, Project Gorgon is already tossing out one system to replace with another. This week, the team announced that it swapped in a brand-new animation system that allows for more additions and improvements to how game characters move — and dance. You can even collect new dances during your adventures.

“Certain NPCs in the world now have unique dance moves,” the team said. “If they choose to dance, they’ll perform their move. If you dance along with them (and your Interpretive Dance skill is 10 or higher) you will eventually learn their dance move. The amount of time it takes to learn the move is random, but usually pretty quick.”

The March 25th patch added a VIP tab as part of the preparations for a future subscription program, “dramatically” improved performance on lower-end computers, and made a first pass at a “head look” feature for player characters. There’s a lot of other items in this beefy patch, so give it a look.

The crowdfunded game has been in a state of early access launch since 2018.

Source: Project Gorgon. Thanks, Anon!
3
Utakata

So does look less dated and janky now?

1 hour ago
Reader
Gfees

Nope. And most likely never will.

23 minutes ago
Zulika Mi-Nam
Reader
Patreon Donor
Kickstarter Donor
Zulika Mi-Nam

Don’t tell Bree about the inventory spreadsheet.

Special Reports:
In the ” Special Reports” section of the VIP panel, you can export a lot of information about your character and the items you have in storage.

There are a couple of reports and formats depending on what you need, including:
a spreadsheet (.csv) of every item in every (non-shared) storage vault
a JSON file with similar information about your storage (for programmers)
a JSON file with information about your character

1 hour ago