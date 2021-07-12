Ubisoft doc suggests toxic management has contributed to loss of talent and image

That headline might read like “water is wet” news, but the actual statements made are part of Ubisoft’s own Universal Registration Document, a mandatory document for public companies that identifies risks as well as results to the firm they come from.
This particular document was published in June, with Ubisoft affirming in the “risks and internal control” section that the company’s massive and wide-reaching sexual harassment scandal has resulted in “key talents” being lost, damaged the company’s “reputation and image” that could lead to a lack of games production and a loss in revenue, and that the key positions lost couldn’t be filled in immediately, which in turn caused “delays in decision-making, postponement of expenses or the teams concerned losing their bearings.” The scandal has also been “an obstacle to [the company’s] attractiveness and to retention of talent.”
The document states that Ubisoft is taking a zero tolerance policy on harassment but also states “the Group cannot provide an absolute guarantee that this type of risk will be controlled.” Incidentally, readers will recall that this past spring, the French media published analysis that showed very little had changed internally for workers and few changes have been actually made across the corporation. One example of this failure to learn is the announcement of a live service for the Assassin’s Creed series, which will have Jonathan Dumont, one of those accused of being abusive while in a leadership position, earn himself a creative director role.
Prime example is Kassandra was supposed to be the only player character in Odyssey. The dude bros who are no longer there for this very reason wanted a dude bro to play as. They put in the dude bro character and he is a brooding, humorless jerk and I don’t think the suits got the joke the dev team played on them at all and it’s amazing.
Not only that, but Aya was supposed to be the main character in Origins.
The vibes im getting from Ubisoft is that this one goes all the way to the top and as long as there’s a single Guillemot in a C level position the toxicity will continue.
They might be able to put a dampener on it and/or pay themselves out of the worst examples but I suspect we’ll be returning to this story for years to come.
It’s sad because I really like their games and respect that they’re willing to spend a lot of time and effort to fix a game if it doesn’t hit out of the gate.
Weird, people don’t want to work in toxic environments where bad actors are frequently actively protected despite harassment of staff? Eat poop, Ubisoft. Take a more serious stance on this and deal with it far more aggressively, a company is only as good as the people working there. Strange that “we need to provide a productive, safe working environment” is seemingly like news to companies in the year of our lord 2021.
Shame about the Dumont news and how they handled telling their internal studios. I’m super hype about the possibilities of a live-service AC game, it fits well with the setting of AC (the “game” is functionally the IRL portion and all the releases are just different adventures you can go on) and allows for both big releases and some smaller scale experiments.
Still though, can’t say I’m surprised that this is the result. The Guillemot brothers (running Ubi and previously running Gameloft) have always seemed pretty freakin skeezy to me, never held them in high regard.
The news here isn’t that toxicity is harming the company, which has been patently obvious for some time already.
It’s instead that the company itself is being forced to tell its shareholders that toxicity is already costing them (the shareholders) money, and could cost them even more money in the future.