Fortnite had to disable nearly every emote in the Martin Luther King event area

You know why

By
Chris Neal
-
    
15

Perhaps Epic Games assumed the weight and importance of its special area dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. would inspire Fortnite players to muster up a little bit of reverence and good behavior, but as it turns out this wasn’t the case, as some players took the opportunity to use their selection of emotes to try and bring disrespect or toxicity to the event. So now Epic is disabling every single custom emote.

Initially the devs had disabled a selection of emotes that would be similarly disruptive such as a tomato throw emote, but others such as a Catwoman whip crack emote were being employed by players to rather obvious effect, so now visitors will only get to use the eight emotes that are available to everyone visiting the area. Reaction from players on the Twitter announcement appears to be a mix between those lauding the decision and others either referring to the move as Orwellian or claiming that people should be allowed to have “fun” in the event. Honestly, we’re not sure what Epic Games expected, but things are more controlled from here on out.

source: Twitter via Kotaku
IronSalamander8 .

We knew this would be a bad idea. I’m all for celebrating figures like Doctor King, but you know that some nasty folk are going to take every opportunity they can to degrade such a thing. Also, why they’d put it in Fortnite in the first place, and then not near/on MLK day is a very strange thing.

13 minutes ago
Reader
Mark

Humans are, by far, the most disgusting of all Earth’s creatures.

28 minutes ago
Bree Royce
Staff
Bree Royce

this is why we can’t have nice things

1 hour ago
Reader
somber_bliss

Honestly, and I’m sure I’m a minority here, I think everyone should be given a single username at birth that associates everything they do to themselves. No more anonymous facades to hide behind. You say something, do something, it’s known who you are and associated to your real id.

It’s honestly the only way to stop the horrible internet personas we all know and hate.

36 minutes ago
Bree Royce
Staff
Bree Royce

This doesn’t work. Facebook is filled with millions of people being awful under their real names and photos.

Epic has enough money that they should’ve known better. These emotes should’ve been disabled ahead of time.

35 minutes ago
Reader
somber_bliss

I disagree, the level of toxicity in gaming is far higher than that of Facebook. Private groups also shouldn’t exist and everything should be public record but I’m sure others would see it as Orwellian levels that i think we need.

Hold people accountable with fines for everything they say and do and soon people will adjust from taking their frustration out on other random people.

You can’t really blame epic, or any company, from hoping people aren’t going to be massively shitty. People need to be held accountable and you’re shifting the blame from the individuals to a corporation.

29 minutes ago
Reader
Malcolm Swoboda

“Private groups also shouldn’t exist and everything should be public record”

*GLARES ANGRILY IN LGBT*

Also to be clear, you’re for banning virtual private groups but not physical?

19 minutes ago
Reader
somber_bliss

I’m not doing anything, I’m not a law maker or anyone of power. But yes, i think all private groups – real or online – is needless. The only things that do deserve to be redacted in any form are victims of crimes. Everything else should follow people around, for better or worse.

14 minutes ago
Reader
Malcolm Swoboda

You’re a citizen, advocating.

Thankfully just one citizen.

Horrifying.

13 minutes ago
Bree Royce
Staff
Bree Royce

This is also an argument we’ve all been having for 20+ years. It doesn’t need to be relitigated; just look up Blizzard RealID. Slapping real names on online people does not actually solve this problem, and it creates dozens of new problems that drive good marginalized people out of spaces and cede them to the bad guys, which is what happened to Facebook.

We definitely can blame Epic for not knowing that there is always going to be a small subset of people who are going to make things shitty and not doing enough to stop that shittiness from occurring in the first place. It is easier *and* wiser to just not give shitty people tools to be shitty than to destroy your community trying to de-anonymize everyone just to hold the shitties accountable. Nobody’s shifting the blame from the perps to Epic; I’m saying both are responsible for what they did. And Epic should’ve known better.

9 minutes ago
Reader
somber_bliss

I’m not saying a realid, I mean that you are given a digital passport that has everything tied into a code you’d have to register to every website, app, game, what have you that is directly linked to you.

I know that I’m in the minority here and that’s okay. I just think if people saw real consequences- like being jailed or fined over racist remarks even if online – the world would be a better place.

4 minutes ago
Bree Royce
Staff
Bree Royce

What you are describing is a hundred times worse than RealID, which was such a bad idea that people boycotted and Blizzard backed down and apologized for even suggesting it.

53 seconds ago
Fisty
Reader
Fisty

No way gamers are more toxic than Facebook. My area has a ton of actual racists, bigots, misognists, and worse. They let you know every time a local news story comes out.

We are past the anonimity stage. People really believe in themselves now.

8 minutes ago
Reader
Kickstarter Donor
Patreon Donor
Loyal Patron
krieglich

“I disagree, the level of toxicity in gaming is far higher than that of Facebook.”

Obviously (and luckily I want to add) you have seen nearly nothing of Facebook.

4 minutes ago
Reader
Malcolm Swoboda

My Facebook circle is nearly pristine, with publicly wholesome persons and my block list with less than 5 people I know personally, and unfriending being super rare and almost always just about its several years so I barely know the people anymore. Its nice nice nice nice.

I leave that circle and it is Mad Max and generally worse than almost any online gaming experience I’ve had (when out as gay to people).

33 seconds ago