Riot Games claims it made headway into diversity efforts over 2020

Ever since Riot Games was called out by its own employees and the state of California as a truly toxic and sexist workplace, the studio has been making at least some efforts to police itself, including creating a diversity and inclusion report that outlines efforts by the company to hire female, Black, and underrepresented minorities.

The company’s 2020 self-report is in, and it claims overall incremental gains in representation, new hires, and leadership roles for women and minority groups by either 2% or 3% as compared to 2019. There was one lowered metric, as new female hires were down 28% from 32%.

The report’s announcement further highlights philanthropic efforts by Riot including a $1M pledge to its Social Impact Fund, $10K grants to both the ACLU Foundation and The Innocence Project, and the opening of an Underrepresented Founders Program that has pledged $10M to underrepresented and Black gaming startups.