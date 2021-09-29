Aion NA celebrates its twelfth anniversary by opening up the Dream World

Come with me, and you’ll be
In a world of annual celebration
Aion’s twelve, take a delve
In to a new Dream World destination.
There will be no PvP
But there’s daily quests and decorations
A smorgasbord of cake rewards
And free things for login dedication.
On top of this, there’s Prophet’s Gifts
That are earned through event quest completion
Clear five times and you’ll find
A new outfit that’s marking the occasion.
All this fun, it will run
Between now and the thirteenth of October
Come on by and say hi
Before all this celebration’s over.
source: official site
