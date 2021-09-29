Aion NA celebrates its twelfth anniversary by opening up the Dream World

Come with me, and you’ll be

In a world of annual celebration

Aion’s twelve, take a delve

In to a new Dream World destination.

There will be no PvP

But there’s daily quests and decorations

A smorgasbord of cake rewards

And free things for login dedication.

On top of this, there’s Prophet’s Gifts

That are earned through event quest completion

Clear five times and you’ll find

A new outfit that’s marking the occasion.

All this fun, it will run

Between now and the thirteenth of October

Come on by and say hi

Before all this celebration’s over.

