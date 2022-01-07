E3 2022 will once more be an all-digital event in the face of COVID omicron surge

The omicron variant of COVID-19, which has been surging across the US to the tune of over 600K daily infections, has once again forced the ESA to move its annual E3 event into an all-digital format, representing a pivot from ESA’s plans in 2021, when the organization said it was looking to make E3 2022 an in-person affair.

Specifics on just how E3 2022’s digital event will work haven’t been shared just yet, with the announcement simply telling gamers to look forward to more details soon. Readers will recall that last year’s digital event was free for everyone to watch.

Further muddying the waters is a tweet from Geoff Keighley, which confirms that his own summertime games event, the Summer Game Fest, will be making a comeback this year. In either case, expect the summer months to be very full of trailers.

