New World is extending its Winter Convergence event due to ‘fantastic turnout’

Are you among those players of New World who are enjoying the Winter Convergence event that went live last month? Are you going to be sad that the event is wrapping up this Tuesday, January 11th? Well put your smile back on because the devs are extending the event for another two weeks.

Winter Convergence will now end on Tuesday, January 25th, as a result of a “fantastic turnout” to the event. All items that players can purchase with their event tokens will become available between January 21st and January 25th, though any unspent tokens will simply be removed from player inventories once the Convergence ends. This means that while the event is going to run a little longer, you’ll still have a limited window when you can get your goodies.