EA will foot the travel bill for all players of Apex Legends esports events after facing community backlash

It’s hard to believe that a company the size of Electronic Arts can’t handle the travel expenses of 40 different esports teams for an event, which is likely the reaction of fans of Apex Legends when it was discovered that only certain teams taking part in the ALGS playoffs for Split 2 in Stockholm, Sweden, would be getting their travel costs covered. Thanks to that outcry, however, the publisher has reversed course.

Up until now, only seven top teams from certain competing regions were getting their travel to Stockholm picked up by EA, leaving the rest of the field in the financial lurch. Fans raised their dissent against the policy on various social media, and within the span of 24 hours, EA announced that all travel costs would be covered for the remainder of ALGS’ second year.

The playoffs for Split 2 are scheduled to run between Friday, April 29th, and Sunday, May 1st, with a $1M prize pool up for grabs. And now, EA will also have to pay for 40 teams’ worth of travel on top. Poor little indie megacorporation.