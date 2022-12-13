New World will run a free-play event from December 15 to 19

If you’re curious about the MMO we called Most Improved of 2022, then you’ll want to take advantage of its upcoming promo: Amazon is running a free-play event for New World this week from December 15th to 19th. Players who decide to stay after the event will be able to pick up where they left off by purchasing the game, though folks should know that Amazon will be merging free servers after the event “to ensure healthy world populations.”

Meanwhile, the newly launched Forged in Aeternum video series from New World appears to be very… fluffy, as this time around the video series’ latest episode talks about zones. Specifically, some of the devs’ favorite zones. It’s not exactly substantive (and for those who demand that the devs talk about updates and updates only, probably infuriating), but it is a fun conversation to be let in to.

In still other New World news, there has been a little adjustment to planned Return to Aeternum server merges: Titan will instead be merging in to Yonas instead of Isabella as originally noted. This shift won’t adjust the timing of these merges, which is still scheduled for Thursday, December 15th.