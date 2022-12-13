Guild Wars 2’s Wintersday is live with new weapon skins and a fluffy turtle

Wintersday has returned to Tyria with the launch of today’s Guild Wars 2 update. Per tradition, Toymaker Tixx is back with cosmetics, snowballs, and cheevos. Today’s patch does add some light upgrades for the festival, however, including new weapons, minis, deco, and quality-of-life improvements to the themed strike mission.

“Come join us in celebrating Wintersday – Toymaker Tixx has made his annual visit to Divinity’s Reach to spread seasonal cheer and festivity! Bring the cheer of Wintersday to the distant north in the Secret Lair of the Snowmen, complete daily achievements to earn fanciful holiday weapons, save Wintersday for the orphans located around Divinity’s Reach by giving them wrapped gifts, test your snow-throwing skills against other players in Snowball Mayhem, experience the joy of jumping in Winter Wonderland, defend against waves of toys in Toypocalypse, and help keep Tixx’s airship, the Infinirarium, in order! You will also see Wintersday gifts appearing all around Tyria.”

Wintersday runs through January 3rd.

The Gem Store has been updated with a new item: the Plush Siege Turtle Skin! We're also introducing a new Wintersday Gifting Rewards campaign! Give gifts to your friends and get gifts back. Read more here: https://t.co/G8b9WoZfyS pic.twitter.com/QMb2qZIVd1 — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) December 13, 2022

Meanwhile, ArenaNet is promoting a charity tournament led by players: It’s called Ready Check Cup, and it’s led by popular streamer Mighty Teapot and the Hardstuck guild. Signups for the December 17th tournament are live through the 16th. “During the tournament, teams will compete in four rounds of fast-paced, 30-minute matches in Spirit Vale, Salvation Pass, Stronghold of the Faithful, and Bastion of the Penitent. The victorious teams will be rewarded with the Community Hero Title, Community Chests, gems, and gold!” The event aims to raise money for the Cure Rare Disease charity.