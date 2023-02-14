New World talks about the creation of zones in latest video

The latest developer digest video from New World is all about land mass and zones. That’s it. That’s the lede. If you’re curious about how Amazon Games puts together its in-game areas, you have a video to watch.

The discussion brings on some of the game’s devs to talk about pretty much every aspect of zone creation, including considerations about inspiration sources, POIs that tie into those sources, quest and narrative flow, and even how sound design works into the mix.

The latter portion of the video further talks about how players organically find their way through areas – sometimes with surprising and content-skirting results – and finally it ends with the devs answering the question of what is their favorite POI or activity in the game. There’s not a great deal of revelation to be had, but the video awaits below for those who are curious.

