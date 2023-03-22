EA is sunsetting another trio of online games from the Battlefield IP

Prepare to say farewell to a whole ‘nother slew of online games and a whole ‘nother reason to support widespread game preservation.

Though technically these aren’t MMORPGs, they’ll suffer the same fate, as EA announced yesterday that it’s sunsetting Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company 1, and Battlefield: Bad Company 2 in December, removing them from storefronts next month so they can’t be bought at all. You’ll still be able to play offline if you already own them, but if you don’t, there won’t be a legal way to acquire a copy. Which is trash, and the internet let EA know it.

In fact, EA screwed up the announcement even more by including Mirror’s Edge in the original sunset announcement; Mirror’s Edge barely had an online component beyond a leaderboard. After the internet uproar, EA removed it from the post, taking to Twitter to call it an error (without apology – though given the details in the original, it sure didn’t look like an error).

An update about Battlefield 1943, Bad Company and Bad Company 2 👇https://t.co/mqYW5VVi2i An earlier version of this announcement included Mirror's Edge. That was an error. We currently have no plans to remove Mirror’s Edge from digital storefronts. — Battlefield (@Battlefield) March 21, 2023