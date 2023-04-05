Indie MMO Broken Ranks’ latest update is aimed squarely at endgame players

Whitemoon Games’ MMO Broken Ranks has released a new patch this week tailored for endgamer tastes, with a brand-new level 135+ instance, associated quests, and the first leg of a planned gear overhaul.

“The instance is dedicated to characters level 135 and above. Players will be able to get five new legendary pieces of gear by defeating the main opponent – the Winged Lady Sidraga. The studio emphasizes the fact that this is an endgame instance, so it should be a very difficult challenge. The adventure is preceded by a quest where players help a scholar of Vorling history trying to find answers to his questions, discover ancient secrets, and acquire a powerful artifact uncovering the way to a long-forgotten foe.”

“Until now, we’ve been mostly introducing new content for low or mid level characters,” Whitemoon founder Krzysztof Danilewicz says. “This time, we decided to make the strongest Taernians happy. The endgame of an MMORPG should be a tough nut to crack. Cooperation that requires planning, puzzles, powerful opponents – that’s what Sidraga’s instance is all about. We have a pot open in the office for people willing to bet when our veterans will be about to defeat the big bad”

Readers will remember that Broken Ranks is a modern remake of the classic Polish MMORPG The Pride of Taern; the remake officially launched back in 2022.