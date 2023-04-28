VR MMO Ilysia delays beta to May 13 over account management system ‘snag’

Earlier this month, we got new word from the studio behind Kickstarted VR MMORPG Ilysia that it was planning its first beta test in April following an extensive rewriting of its codebase. It would appear some of that work has now forced developer Team 21 to hit the brakes a little bit on that initial plan and shuffle the test from this month to Saturday, May 13th instead.

The tripping point is related to the MagePortal account management system, which is an intrinsic part of the code updates as well as the system that keeps user data secure. Unfortunately, backend changes to get things working have forced Team 21’s hand as the devs and MagePortal work together to validate security. “Long story short – we have hit a snag on this,” the announcement reads. “Unfortunately, as [MagePortal] is a critical piece of accessing the game, we have had to make the difficult decision to delay the launch of Beta 1 while we validate security and data integrity.”

The announcement apologizes for the required delay and promises to keep players up to date if any other changes need to be made to the schedule, but for the time being, this current delay has to happen for security reasons.



🚨An important update regarding our Beta 1! pic.twitter.com/KVozg8OHT5 — Ilysia (@ilysiavr) April 27, 2023