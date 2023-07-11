Zenith announces another closure of unused servers on July 14

The list of servers for the VR MMORPG Zenith is about to shrink once more this week. Ramen VR posted an announcement yesterday that confirmed several shards across multiple regions are going to be retired because they’re not being used as often as others.

This shard shutdown affects four servers in US East, four in US West, and three for EU players. A similar number of servers will remain online for these three regions, along with the singular shard for Asia players and the one shard for Oceania players.

This isn’t the first time that Ramen VR has cut down its server list, as a similar effort happened in July 2022. It’s also important to note that this isn’t technically a merging since character data isn’t locked to a server or region; it just means that there will be a shorter shard list to choose from when logging in, with the goal of “[distributing] players more evenly.”