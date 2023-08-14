Neopets celebrates its anniversary with new items and the return of over 50 classic Flash games

While Neopets might have been looking towards its future after the game’s studio went independent in July, it’s celebrating its past right now with the Discovery of Brightvale Day anniversary event with plenty of in-game cosmetic goodies to gather.

Some of the items available for the event include several new Chia wings, a frost mote buddy, a Brightvale Books background item, and a snowglobe. The anniversary is also being celebrated with some celebratory poems, fanart, and a guessing-game contest. Neopets is also heralding the release of its own G Fuel drink shaker and its official cookbook.

For those who are feeling particularly retrospective, the game has also brought back over 50 of its classic Flash-based games and made them playable once more. Better yet, the new independent TNT studio is promising that more will come. Just be sure you’re logged in because apparently you have to have an account to throw yourself backwards in time.



And more to come! 🎉 We’re going to be playing Meerca Chase II all weekend long! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/PGwvncDgbq — neopets (@Neopets) August 11, 2023