VR MMO Zenith plans alpha for March 10, posts new zone vids

The VR MMO Zenith is just bursting at the seams with information for players to the point that the devs at Ramen VR are planning seven days worth of reveals starting today. Chief among those reveals will be a date for the game’s alpha test, which is expected to be announced at some time today along with pre-order details. [Update: Three minutes after this post went live, Ramen set the date for March 10th.] Other announcements slated over the next week include tiering information and in-game content previews.

One announcement that can be made now, however, is word that Zenith had been greenlit for a wide variety of VR platforms including PS VR, Oculus Quest, and Rift. There’s also a fresh new trailer of the game in action that’s been embedded below.



As a refresher, Zenith is a VR MMO that touts a wide variety of gameplay features that should be familiar to genre fans. The game blitzed through its August Kickstarter to raise more than a quarter of a million dollars and has been slowly moving through development, from a May pre-alpha test and now heading into alpha after an initial delay.

source: press release