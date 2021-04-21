Discord ends talks with Microsoft, remains independent – for now

Considering how popular and heavily used Discord is to MMO players, there were plenty of concerned and interested eyes turning to a proposed deal by Microsoft to buy the chat application for a paltry $10 billion. Did we say “paltry?” We meant “astonishing and why didn’t I think of doing this.”

Well, if that possible sale worried you, then you can breathe a little easier today: The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Microsoft and Discord ended such talks, leaving the latter an independent entity for a while yet.

“Chat startup Discord Inc. has halted talks to sell itself to potential suitors including Microsoft Corp., according to people familiar with the matter, as it resumes interest in a potential initial public offering down the line,” the paper said. “Those talks ended without a deal, though it is possible they could be rekindled in the future, some of the people said.”