Discord ends talks with Microsoft, remains independent – for now

Considering how popular and heavily used Discord is to MMO players, there were plenty of concerned and interested eyes turning to a proposed deal by Microsoft to buy the chat application for a paltry $10 billion. Did we say “paltry?” We meant “astonishing and why didn’t I think of doing this.”
Well, if that possible sale worried you, then you can breathe a little easier today: The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Microsoft and Discord ended such talks, leaving the latter an independent entity for a while yet.
“Chat startup Discord Inc. has halted talks to sell itself to potential suitors including Microsoft Corp., according to people familiar with the matter, as it resumes interest in a potential initial public offering down the line,” the paper said. “Those talks ended without a deal, though it is possible they could be rekindled in the future, some of the people said.”
Hopefully the Discord peeps requirements for the deal to go through was, “Dont screw up our app like you did with so many others” and Microsoft was just like, “Well s$%!”