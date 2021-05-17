Lord of the Rings Online resets neglected account passwords

For those of you who haven’t logged into your Lord of the Rings Online account for quite a while, the next time you head back into the MMO, you’re going to face a small obstacle. That’s because Standing Stone Games announced that it’s resetting all passwords for accounts that haven’t been touched for two years or longer.

“As part of our effort to keep people’s game accounts secure, we have reset the passwords for all game accounts that have not been logged into in more than two years,” the studio posted. “Your game account and all of its data remains intact! In order to log in, you will need to reset your password through the Forgot My Password reset procedure.”

SSG emphasized that this reset wasn’t being done because of any compromised accounts but rather to “maintain account security.” It also noted that if you logged into your account on the website, that counts in regard to the two-year cutoff.