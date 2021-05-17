The Elder Scrolls Online characters can now be found in the Call to Arms miniature tabletop war game

Care to have a little bit of The Elder Scrolls Online in your meatspace? How about as part of a tabletop miniature war game? That’s precisely what’s being offered with the launch of a new set of miniatures that integrates characters from the MMORPG’s cinematic trailers into the Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms tabletop minis war game.

“Players can now bring The Elder Scrolls Online’s characters from the game’s iconic cinematics into their dice-rolling escapades. Players will soon be able to utilize The High Elf Sorceress, The Breton, The Nord, and, of course, Mannimarco, The King of Worms, in The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms.”

The announcement assures players of the Call to Arms tabletop game that these new figures can be easily added to existing campaigns, as they have been built with existing rulesets in mind, while also touting each figure’s high levels of detail. The set in question will set you back $58 and will include downloadable unit cards later this month once they’ve been approved. In the meantime, we were given a gallery of images that you can check out below in order to assess each miniature’s pettability.

source: press release